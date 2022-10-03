×

Business

One international flight cancelled due to Cape Town airport fuel shortage

Ship carrying jet fuel has finally docked, says Acsa

By TimesLIVE - 03 October 2022 - 14:47
One airline has had to cancel an international flight from Cape Town International Airport due to the shortage of jet fuel. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vanbeets

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) says Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has up to 4.5 days of fuel reserves after the airport on Monday “engaged airlines and requested a reduction in uplift of fuel”.

Last week Acsa issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from CTIA as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out. It said the reason for the shortage was that the vessel bringing in fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather, impacting on stock levels.

In a statement on Monday, Acsa said the vessel carrying jet fuel had docked.

“Once tests have been successfully run, the jet fuel will be pumped into the refinery.”

Without elaborating, the company acknowledged some disruptions but said these were minimal.

“The airport’s management, together with airlines, have ensured there are few flight disruptions, and to date only one airline has had to cancel their international flight.”

