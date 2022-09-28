The company was issued with three prohibition notices, which prevent them from:
- allowing contractors onsite with stepladders without non-skid rubber,
- storing chemicals in a general storing area or racks in that they are flammable and can have adverse effects on the health and safety of employees; and
- deducting money from employees for protective safety shoes.
The department granted Takealot 60 days to get its house in order.
The inspection was led by the department’s inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, who told Takealot management the department was willing to help them comply with labour laws.
“We don’t take pleasure in seeing you being squeamish. We don’t want that because we hardly ever subscribe to 'the stick approach', unless we are pushed to the limits — and if you push us, you are going to see that,” said Moiloa.
Compliance orders were issued after inspectors also found that Takealot was not complying with the:
- Unemployment Insurance Act;
- Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; and
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
The department inspected 19 workplaces on Tuesday, where contraventions were found mostly in occupational health and safety.
“It’s been a trend [of contraventions] throughout the country. The compliance levels range from 18% to just under 40%,” said Moiloa.
About 11 undocumented foreigners and two employers were arrested at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park and three people were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The department said there were outstanding cases in the Silverton area, where home affairs immigration agents were still verifying documents.
The joint operation, also involving the department of home affairs' immigration services and the police, continues.
TimesLIVE
Takealot failing to comply with health and safety regulations: department
Image: Department of employment and labour
Online retail company Takealot has not been complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act at its warehouse in Kempton Park, Gauteng, the employment and labour department says.
The department’s inspection and enforcement services inspectors found parts of the facility posed a danger to workers.
“Takealot’s breach of a number of labour laws at the warehouse were uncovered on Tuesday during the department’s joint 'mega blitz' inspections which started on Monday in [Gauteng],” said spokesperson Mishack Magakwe.
The department conducted physical and administration inspections at the company and also engaged with employees. The company was found in contravention of several regulations in terms of the act:
He said management was also served with a notice direction to improve clinic facilities, create demarcated driveways inside the warehouse and improve warehouse risk assessment specification.
The company was issued with three prohibition notices, which prevent them from:
The department granted Takealot 60 days to get its house in order.
The inspection was led by the department’s inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, who told Takealot management the department was willing to help them comply with labour laws.
“We don’t take pleasure in seeing you being squeamish. We don’t want that because we hardly ever subscribe to 'the stick approach', unless we are pushed to the limits — and if you push us, you are going to see that,” said Moiloa.
Compliance orders were issued after inspectors also found that Takealot was not complying with the:
The department inspected 19 workplaces on Tuesday, where contraventions were found mostly in occupational health and safety.
“It’s been a trend [of contraventions] throughout the country. The compliance levels range from 18% to just under 40%,” said Moiloa.
About 11 undocumented foreigners and two employers were arrested at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park and three people were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The department said there were outstanding cases in the Silverton area, where home affairs immigration agents were still verifying documents.
The joint operation, also involving the department of home affairs' immigration services and the police, continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos