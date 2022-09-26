Bespoke banking: Nedbank’s Private Clients offers tailored digital and in-person services
The rebranded banking proposition offers clients a dedicated banker, preferential rates, lifestyle perks and access to wealth solutions
Nedbank Private Clients is the bank’s recently rebranded proposition for affluent South Africans and those looking for a private-banking experience that emphasises convenience, quality and flexibility.
It offers clients a dedicated banker, preferential rates, tailored credit options, lifestyle perks, access to wealth solutions and a range of other compelling offerings, which can all be accessed in whatever way a client prefers.
“The Nedbank digital platforms offer highly accessible self-service functionality, which makes it possible for our clients to self-service if they want,” says Tracy Afonso, executive for Private Clients at Nedbank.
“But we also know there are times when clients need or want human intervention, and that’s where our dedicated bankers come in. Nedbank’s commitment is that we are digital when they want it and human when they need it.”
This seamless combination of digital enablement with on-demand access to physical professional help, recently saw Nedbank’s Private Clients recognised as the best private bank for digital customer service in Africa at the 2022 Professional Wealth Management Wealth Tech Awards.
Afonso says the award validates the bank’s significant investment in creating a private-banking ecosystem where clients have the freedom to choose how they prefer to engage with their bank, depending on their needs.
Most of our clients are professionals with busy lives. They need to be able to do their banking how and when it best suits themTracy Afonso, executive for Private Clients at Nedbank
“The award not only recognises the quality of our digital channels, but also the extensive work we have put into equipping and enabling our bankers to deliver the best possible service experience to our clients.”
Private Clients bankers are able to maintain these high service standards because of the following digital tools:
- A bespoke client relationship management platform that provides a personalised and intuitive view of each of their clients to optimise the service they provide to them.
- Credit applications with an immediate view of the likely outcome so they can motivate for better rates or pricing on behalf of their clients.
- Data feeds to alert bankers about any client dissatisfaction so they can immediately take steps to address it; and
- Innovative banking, financial and investment mechanisms designed to improve returns for clients and reduce their banking costs.
Clients can reach their bankers quickly and easily by calling them on their cellphone, email or booking an appointment using the Nedbank Money app.
Using the app has proven to be highly popular with clients. Many appreciate the opportunity to schedule time with their banker when it suits them and arrange to meet at a convenient location or via video call, rather than going to a branch and waiting for the banker to become available.
“Most of our clients are professionals with busy lives. They need to be able to do their banking how and when it best suits them, which is why the Private Clients at Nedbank approach resonates so strongly with them. This is evidenced by the steady increase we have seen in our main-banked client numbers, market share and client satisfaction metrics.”
Click here to get the Private Clients experience from Nedbank and for more information.
This article was paid for by Nedbank.