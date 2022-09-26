Bespoke banking: Nedbank’s Private Clients offers tailored digital and in-person services

Nedbank Private Clients is the bank’s recently rebranded proposition for affluent South Africans and those looking for a private-banking experience that emphasises convenience, quality and flexibility.

It offers clients a dedicated banker, preferential rates, tailored credit options, lifestyle perks, access to wealth solutions and a range of other compelling offerings, which can all be accessed in whatever way a client prefers.

“The Nedbank digital platforms offer highly accessible self-service functionality, which makes it possible for our clients to self-service if they want,” says Tracy Afonso, executive for Private Clients at Nedbank.

“But we also know there are times when clients need or want human intervention, and that’s where our dedicated bankers come in. Nedbank’s commitment is that we are digital when they want it and human when they need it.”

This seamless combination of digital enablement with on-demand access to physical professional help, recently saw Nedbank’s Private Clients recognised as the best private bank for digital customer service in Africa at the 2022 Professional Wealth Management Wealth Tech Awards.

Afonso says the award validates the bank’s significant investment in creating a private-banking ecosystem where clients have the freedom to choose how they prefer to engage with their bank, depending on their needs.