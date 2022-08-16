Uber has appointed Kagiso Khaole as its new general manager for sub-Saharan Africa.
Khaole joined Uber in 2021, leading mobility operations across the region. He has previously worked in several industries, including e-commerce, software and services, consumer electronics, management consulting, insurance and banking. The company said: “This makes Kagiso well positioned to further grow the business.”
The region includes more than 50 cities across SA, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda.
Khaole succeeds Frans Hiemstra, who has been appointed regional general manager for the Middle East and Africa.
Khaole said he was excited about the company’s future as it prepared to celebrate its 10th anniversary in sub-Saharan Africa.
“We continue to remain committed to raising the bar on safety, as well as improving the experience of drivers, delivery people and riders using the Uber app. I am excited to be a part of this journey,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Uber names Kagiso Khaole as new GM for sub-Saharan Africa
Image: Supplied
