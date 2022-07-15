SA's biggest telecoms operator, MTN Group Ltd, said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or cash-and-stock deal.
"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said.
MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom SA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
