×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom SA

By Reuters - 15 July 2022 - 10:41
The companies say there is no certainty the transaction will be consummated.
The companies say there is no certainty the transaction will be consummated.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

SA's biggest telecoms operator, MTN Group Ltd, said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or cash-and-stock deal.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said.

MTN Uganda's Q1 2022 pretax profit up 20% on robust data sales

Uganda's largest telecommunications firm MTN Uganda said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profits jumped by a fifth from the same period of last ...
Business
2 months ago

MTN resumes dividend after bumper annual profit

Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN Group, resumed annual dividends on Wednesday, declaring a higher payout than previous guidance ...
Business
4 months ago

Telkom and Rain win first round of spectrum auction

Telecom operators Telkom and Rain Networks won the first round of SA's radio frequency spectrum auction, jointly spending R2.7bln rand for low ...
Business
4 months ago

Telkom asks court to stop spectrum auction again

Telkom is seeking an urgent court order to prevent telecoms regulator ICASA holding a spectrum auction in March, which would further delay the ...
Business
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released