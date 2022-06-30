Rough quarter for EM currencies, stocks even as China steadies

Emerging market currencies and stocks on Thursday were set for their worst quarterly performances since the pandemic-driven crash in early 2020 as investors feared about sky-high inflation and a potential recession caused by tighter monetary policies.

A stronger dollar has spurred capital flows out of risky emerging market assets this quarter, piling pressure on the economies struggling from the impact of soaring inflation, the Ukraine conflict and supply chain snarls.

The MSCI's EM currencies index dipped as the dollar firmed, on pace for its worst quarter since March 2020 with a 4.4% decline.

“With inflation high in the US and EU, and still higher in the EM space, I expect EM currencies to depreciate at least in nominal terms,” said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.

“It would have to be a carry story in that case ... Brazil, Mexico, Chile to some extent could be interesting but I don't see any big EM currency really strengthening.”