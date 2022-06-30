Medshield AGM reveals scheme is well-positioned to care for members

At Medshield Medical Scheme’s 53rd AGM held on June 30, Alan Fritz, acting principal officer, said Medshield had to embrace the heightened responsibility to serve their members' healthcare needs during 2021. But despite the challenges, he said Medshield sustained its stable financial position and achieved an excellent solvency ratio and credit rating.

2021 notable highlights

For the 15th consecutive year, the Global Credit Ratings Agency recognised Medshield's sound financial position by awarding it with an AA rating with a stable outlook — the third-highest rating in the country.

The scheme's solvency ratio at the end of the financial year was 57.4%, which is more than twice the statutory minimum of 25% as prescribed by regulation 29 of the Medical Schemes Act 131 of 1998. This improved solvency ratio reflects the scheme's solid claims-paying ability.

Medshield's governance structures continued to function efficiently and effectively during 2021, with the board of trustees and various committees continuously monitoring and evaluating the work implemented by the scheme’s executive management team.