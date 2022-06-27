×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Empowerment magazine

Among other topics we examine the leadership conundrum facing black CEOs as they transition to top leadership roles, as well as why inclusion and mentorship are critical to a successful leadership changeover

27 June 2022 - 09:47
Transformation can be a win for all.
Transformation can be a win for all.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In this edition of Empowerment, we grapple with the corporate attitude to economic transformation. We also look at why some senior black business leaders quit their jobs, often unexpectedly.

We find those corporates that have successful mentoring projects for young black executives, and we look at what some state-owned corporations are doing about ensuring that our tax money, given to them to uplift the country, also helps uplift poor communities that can benefit not only from receiving work, but also experience.

The president and deputy president of the Black Management Forum share their views on the state of the economy and the need for transformation while it is also put forward that economic transformation and inclusive growth can happen only within a context of higher rates of GDP growth. Read these and other stories in this edition.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

We must leverage the agricultural sector to create jobs

The crippling crisis of unemployment and low prospects of future growth in the country ought to necessitate a positive re-imagination of the role of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Here's how to apply for community media funding

If you have a community media project that promotes media development and diversity, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is encouraging ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released