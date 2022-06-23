Toyota is recalling its electric bZ4X less than two months after launch.

Toyota said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) because of a danger that wheels could come loose.

The world's largest carmaker by sales submitted the recall of the bZ4X SUVs to Japan's transportation ministry. Of the 2,700 vehicles, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the US, 20 for Canada and 110 for Japan.

Japan's safety regulator said sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle. The regulator said it was not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.

It was advising drivers to stop using the vehicle until a more “permanent” repair measure was in place.