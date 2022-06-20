Discovery announces SAA as flight partner after closure of Comair
In the wake of Comair’s recent closure, Discovery announced on Monday that SAA’s flight network will soon be available on its Vitality Travel platform.
Discovery shared a long-standing partnership with Comair as a flight partner, offering discounts to Vitality members on Kulula and British Airways flights.
The new collaboration with SAA will first enable Discovery Bank clients to access SAA’s airport lounges. This will be followed by SAA’s flight network being made available on the Vitality Travel platform.
“With immediate effect, Discovery Bank Purple, Black and Platinum cardholders will be able to use their Discovery Bank app to access SAA’s airport lounges.
“The long-term partnership will provide customers with access to refurbished lounges and upgraded service offerings at SAA’s Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban lounges,” said Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.
He said the partnership is a contribution to government and the national carrier’s broader aims to revitalise operations through a public-private partnership while contributing to the tourism industry.
“We are delighted to work with SAA to upgrade these iconic lounges. Along with our Priority Fast Track Lanes at the OR Tambo and Cape Town airports, Discovery Bank clients will enjoy the best possible end-to-end travel experience.
“We are excited that SAA flights will soon be available on the Vitality Travel platform as part of our flight network, giving our clients more choice and value in terms of airlines and destinations, and extending our reach into the continent,” said Kallner.
SAA interim executive chair and CEO John Lamola said: “We are heading in the right direction as this partnership is a win-win-win for SAA, Discovery and, most importantly, our customers.”
Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said: “Vitality members book more than 1-million flights a year — enough to fill 10 planes a day — and airport lounges are a quintessential benefit for those who enjoy travel.
“In addition to the 1,000+ Lounge Key airport lounges our Discovery Bank clients have access to worldwide, they will also enjoy the exclusive, world-class experience that SAA lounges will deliver.
“While access to the lounges commences today, clients can look forward to exciting new menus and luxury amenities as well as refurbishments to the facilities in the coming months.”
TimesLIVE
