Discovery announces SAA as flight partner after closure of Comair

In the wake of Comair’s recent closure, Discovery announced on Monday that SAA’s flight network will soon be available on its Vitality Travel platform.

Discovery shared a long-standing partnership with Comair as a flight partner, offering discounts to Vitality members on Kulula and British Airways flights.

The new collaboration with SAA will first enable Discovery Bank clients to access SAA’s airport lounges. This will be followed by SAA’s flight network being made available on the Vitality Travel platform.

“With immediate effect, Discovery Bank Purple, Black and Platinum cardholders will be able to use their Discovery Bank app to access SAA’s airport lounges.

“The long-term partnership will provide customers with access to refurbished lounges and upgraded service offerings at SAA’s Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban lounges,” said Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

He said the partnership is a contribution to government and the national carrier’s broader aims to revitalise operations through a public-private partnership while contributing to the tourism industry.