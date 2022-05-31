Gold Fields to buy Canada's Yamana Gold in $6.7bln deal
Gold Fields Ltd on Tuesday agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc in an all-share deal valuing the Toronto-listed company at $6.7bln.
Gold Fields said its shareholders will own about 61% of the combined group, while Yamana Gold shareholders will own about 39% after the deal completes.
