FNB raises the bar in service relationships

FNB is again raising the bar as an integrated financial services provider with platform-based assisted and unassisted services. Its private bankers are becoming private advisers and it is also accelerating the modernisation of its branches to cater for digital and face-to-face client interactions.

Transition to private advisers

The transition of private bankers to private advisers allows clients to get more out of their relationship with FNB. Private advisers will be equipped and accredited to provide integrated advice to help clients unlock cash flow in transacting and lending activities, thus enabling them to save and invest more to protect their assets and loved ones.

To improve the quality of engagements across client segments, FNB will significantly increase the number of private advisers.

“Traditionally, private banking was mostly about providing personalised services for day-to-day client needs,” says Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB retail and private banking. “However, we're evolving our approach towards providing integrated advice across the banking, lending, investment and insurance needs of our clients.

“Through integrated advice underpinned by the efficiency of our platform, we want to help our retail and private banking clients and their families realise value across the full range of our solutions and services. We are doing this in response to changing client needs and as part our commitment to providing client-centric solutions,” he says.

Modernisation of the branch network

FNB plans to continue modernising its branch network with a strong focus on digitalisation, enhanced client service and optimal cash solutions for clients. It is optimising space and design, and future branches will average 350m² in size rather than the current 460m². It is also regularly reviewing its branch footprint and location, as well as the services required in the communities where it operates.