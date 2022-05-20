×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Steinhoff told it faces $3.4 bln worth of settlement claims

By reuters - 20 May 2022 - 10:43
The foundation set up to administer the distribution of funds to claimants told Steinhoff it has received more than 43,000 claims, the company said in a statement. File photo.
The foundation set up to administer the distribution of funds to claimants told Steinhoff it has received more than 43,000 claims, the company said in a statement. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Retailer Steinhoff has been informed it faces about €3.2bn (about R53.6bn) worth of claims in its settlement with shareholders who lost money when its stock plunged after the revealing of an accounting fraud in 2017, it said on Friday.

The foundation set up to administer the distribution of funds to claimants told Steinhoff it has received more than 43,000 claims, the company said in a statement.

SA needs a culture of accountability for wrongdoing: auditor-general, Tsakani Maluleke

If SA is serious about good governance, there must be consequences and accountability for wrongdoing, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says.
News
7 months ago

PIC, Steinhoff enter into settlement agreement

The Public Investment Corporation has entered into a settlement agreement with embattled JSE-listed retailer Steinhoff after the company was found to ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case