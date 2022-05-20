Danone ramps up US baby formula shipments to address shortage

Aptamil maker Danone SA has stepped up shipments of infant formula from Europe to address a shortage in the US, according to US customs data and an analysis of ocean cargo data by shipping consultancy Ocean Audit for Reuters.

Danone, the world's second biggest baby milk formula maker but a relatively small player in the US, shipped much of the product from Britain and the Netherlands by ocean freight through its Nutricia North America arm.

This followed a February 17 recall by top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories which recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, creating one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for US families.

Between January and May, Danone's Nutricia division more than tripled its ocean imports to North America, and more than 90% was delivered to the US, said Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit, which analysed the data exclusively for Reuters.

“We understand how important it is for families to access these specialised formulas which is why our absolute priority has been to increase production and supply of these medical formulas to serve the most vulnerable babies since the shortages arose in February,” a Danone spokesperson told Reuters.

On May 10, three days before US President Joe Biden took to the airwaves with his plan for addressing the baby formula shortage, the Independent Quest sailed into the Port of Philadelphia to deliver 42,000 cans of Danone formula.