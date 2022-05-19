Non-stop flight from Washington to Cape Town on the cards

United Airlines has filed an application with the US department of transportation (DOT) for three weekly non-stop flights between Washington DC and Cape Town.

United’s proposed service would begin on November 17 and operate on Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

If approved, the airline said the flights between Dulles and Cape Town will connect 55 cities across the US to SA’s Mother City, representing more than 90% of the entire US travel demand to Cape Town.

The airline said this will benefit important government-to-government connections and increase communication and commerce.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice-president of international network and alliances, said: “If awarded by the DOT, this historic non-stop service will significantly enhance travel options for consumers, strengthen ties between our countries legislative and diplomatic epicentres, and benefit thriving travel and tourism industries serving our respective countries.”