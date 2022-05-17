FNB helps bridge digital divide with affordable smart devices

FNB has innovated around the affordability of aspirational brands by announcing new “Hero Device Deals” to help customers stay connected for less and assist with their education, security, home and business- or work-related needs.

With Hero Deals, customers will be able to access huge savings on the latest laptops, tablets and smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Lenovo, all available on the FNB App. The 24-month deals will come in cheaper than purchasing listed devices at a cash price at retail stores, and specific plans will include monthly data, airtime and SMSs on an FNB Connect SIM.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper says: “We are excited to offer affordable high-end devices to our wide range of products, providing customers with even more options and choice. The introduction of Hero Deals offers customers good value for money on market-leading smart devices and further helps our customers improve productivity, accelerate remote learning and education, and facilitates faster, easier and more secure financial transactions and payments.

“We continue providing customers with innovative lifestyle solutions and significant savings through rewards. Since April 2020, we’ve allocated over 3.8-billion MBs of free data worth R224m through our Connect Rewards, administered by eBucks, and have helped customers manage their money better by decreasing their monthly telecommunications costs.”

Customers can access the Hero Deals by swiping to the Connect Shop on the FNB App Product Shop.

Some of the incredible monthly contract deals include:

The latest Samsung A32 smartphone for as little as R149 per month (total fee of R3,576 vs R4,499 cash price).

R89 per month for a Lenovo M10 tablet, including earphones & cover (total fee of R2,136 vs R3,999 cash price).

Apple iPad 9 10.2” at R199 per month (total fee of R4,776 vs. R6,499 cash price).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at R279 + backpack, mouse, and Office 365 (total fee of R6,696 vs R9,999 cash price).

Customers could also receive the added benefit of earning up to 15% back in eBucks on their FNB Connect spend.

This article has been paid for by FNB.