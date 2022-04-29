Mzi Malunga appointed as Group CEO of Arena Holdings

Mzi Malunga has been appointed as Group CEO of Arena Holdings.

Arena Holdings chair Tshepo Mahloele made the announcement on Friday morning, saying the board believed with more than 30 years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry, Malunga had the right credentials to work with the executive team to take the company to the next level and drive efforts to build the platform into a financially strong and towering media company.

“In Mzi the board believes it has not just appointed a business leader, but has found one who is also a systemic and tactical thinker, strategist, and strong communicator. These are all qualities that are critical as we welcome a CEO who will hit the ground running, take full ownership and drive our 'Arena Re-Imagined' corporate strategy, embrace innovation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking throughout the business,” said Mahloele.

Malunga is a well-known businessman and journalist who, over the years, transformed himself into a business executive with wide interests and knowledge. He cut his teeth in journalism in 1988 as a junior reporter for the then Weekly Mail (now Mail & Guardian). In 1992 he joined Sowetan as a business reporter and was later promoted to business editor.

A few years later he crossed over to the Business Day newsroom, where he worked his way up to the role of managing editor. When he left in 2012, Malunga had been managing director of BDFM for eight years.

Over the next 10 years Malunga worked as CEO of Urban Brew Studios, oversaw regulatory affairs at Kagiso Media and ventured out on his own.

Malunga brings a wealth of experience on board from the public and private sectors. He is a former board member at SAA and Brand SA, and a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee, an independent committee within the Independent Communications Authority of SA.

Malunga takes over the role on May 2 from Andy Gill, who steps down from his active role on Friday. Gill will, however, continue to consult for Mahloele for the next few months.

TimesLIVE