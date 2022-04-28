Arena Holdings’ Moshoeshoe Monare to join SABC

Arena Holdings’ Moshoeshoe Monare will join the SABC as group executive for news and current affairs from June 1.

Monare was appointed Arena’s MD for operations and corporate services in July 2020.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

Monare has 25 years experience in the media industry and has served on the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency and Publishers Support Services. He was on the adjudication panel of the Press Council and is a former deputy chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum.