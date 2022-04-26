Battered stocks lick wounds, the rand stretches losing streak

Emerging market stocks bounced for the first time in nine sessions on Tuesday but gains were limited by fears of a slowdown in China and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while the rand struggled to break higher.

The MSCI's index for EM equities edged 0.6% higher, still hovering at near six-week lows after prolonged lockdowns in China's financial hub, Shanghai sparked worries about its economic impact.

Fears remained about a more aggressive monetary tightening cycle by the Fed, further hampering the attractiveness of emerging markets.

“Caution is likely to remain the name of the game this week with sentiment fragile as strict lockdowns in China, concerns around a global slowdown, Fed rate hike fears and geopolitical risks leave investors on edge,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

The dollar busted higher and remained perched at two-year highs on its safe-haven appeal keeping the MSCI's index for emerging market currencies range bound.