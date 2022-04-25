Environment group warns Shell board on liability for emission targets

A group that won a victory over energy major Shell last year with a Dutch court order that it deepen greenhouse gas cuts, has warned the company's board of possible personal responsibility if it fails to implement the verdict.

The Hague District Court last year ordered Shell to reduce carbon emissions produced by it, its suppliers and customers by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, a landmark decision that could have implications for energy companies around the world.

Shell is appealing against the ruling.

The group Friends of the Earth/Milieudefensie said it sent a letter to the company's boards and individual representatives on Sunday, including CEO Ben van Beurden, saying it was not acting to implement the verdict.