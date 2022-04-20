DMRE: Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP

Request for proposals under Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP)

Tender no: DMRE/001/2022/23

The department of mineral resources & energy (“the department”) formally invites interested parties to register prospective bids under Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP (“the programme”).

Before accessing the request for proposals (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of twenty five thousand rand (R25,000) per prospective project and to complete an electronic registration form online at ipp-renewables.co.za

The department will communicate only with prospective bidders that have completed the electronic registration form and have paid the required document fee.

The RFP can be download online after confirmation of payment of the required documentation fee.

The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer into the following bank account:

Bank: Nedbank



Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Current Account number : 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg

Branch code: 198765

198765 Swift code: NEDSZAJJ

NB: The prospective bidder company name must be used as the payment reference.

The closing date for bid submissions is August 11 2022 at 5pm.

Delivery of bids must be made at the department's IPP Office: Building 9, Bylsbridge Office Park, Corner Olievenhoudbosch Street and Jean Avenue, Centurion, Pretoria.

In addition to the above, the department will be hosting a bidders’ conference with prospective bidders before the bid submission date of August 11 2022. This date of this conference, which will be held on a virtual teleconferencing platform, will be publicised on the IPP Renewables website.

Enquiries should be directed to the project officer by way of email addressed to query@ipp-renewables.co.za

