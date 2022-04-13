Mr Price buys controlling stake in retailer Studio 88
South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd has acquired a controlling stake in apparel retailer Studio 88 Group in a R3.3 billion ($227.75 million) deal, the company said.
The retailer said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal to buy 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188 (Proprietary) Ltd, which owns the Studio 88 group of businesses.
