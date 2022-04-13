×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Mr Price buys controlling stake in retailer Studio 88

By Reuters - 13 April 2022 - 09:19
Mr Price has bought a stake in Studio 88.
Mr Price has bought a stake in Studio 88.
Image: SUPPLIED

South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd has acquired a controlling stake in apparel retailer Studio 88 Group in a R3.3 billion ($227.75 million) deal, the company said.

The retailer said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal to buy 70% of Blue Falcon Trading 188 (Proprietary) Ltd, which owns the Studio 88 group of businesses.

Consumers warned to brace for soaring chicken prices

Households and business owners who are already struggling to stay afloat because of the high cost of living, should brace themselves as the price of ...
News
1 day ago

Crooks in SA politics outnumber good officials

It has become normal for some ANC leaders caught stealing or lying under oath to gang up against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Opinion
2 days ago

Unions plan strike at Sibanye's platinum operations

Two of the country's biggest mineworkers' unions said that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum plan to go on strike to show their support for ...
Business
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

TimesLIVE Video
Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal