Flexible learning is a win for employers and employees alike
A wealth of flexible study options means there's never been a better time to focus on professional skills development and employee training, says Wits Plus
Many things have changed over the last two years ... but the need for professional skills development and employee training has not. And, there’s never been a better time for individuals and companies alike to focus on learning. That’s because many universities are expanding their offerings for professional development with affordable and accredited flexible learning options.
What is flexible learning?
Flexible learning is about offering learners more choice in terms of how, when and where they’d like to study.
Flexible learning programmes and courses can be offered fully online, or be part of a blended (hybrid) education solution, in which teaching occurs both online and on campus.
They may feature a mix of traditional and digital communication methods and resources such as face-to-face contact, virtual discussion boards, videoconferencing and printed texts, for instance.
Why flexible learning?
For busy professionals and employees, flexible learning is the way to go. With an array of affordable short courses and micro-credentials on offer, you can advance your career through further study without having to give up the work that pays for these studies.
Whether opting for an online short course or attending a three-day workshop arranged by your employer, the skills learnt in such professional development programmes tend to be versatile and transferable. This makes flexible learning the ideal solution whether you want to improve your professional skills for your current field of work or are seeking a change in careers.
Flexible learning also presents employers with a practical and cost-effective option to upskill their employees. However, as collaborative and independent learning opportunities, both scheduled and self-paced, are part of any good flexible learning solution, employers should note that they may have to accommodate their employees’ work schedules around learning where feasible.
Where to study?
