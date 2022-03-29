Business

Absa Bank appoints Arrie Rautenbach as new CEO, ending leadership vacuum

By Andries Mahlangu - 29 March 2022 - 10:31
Arrie Rautenbach. File photo: SUPPLIED
Arrie Rautenbach. File photo: SUPPLIED

Absa Bank has promoted Arrie Rautenbach as its new CEO, ending the leadership vacuum that lasted 11 months after the sudden and controversial departure of Daniel Mminele.

Rautenbach, who has headed the retail and business banking unit, will assume the new job immediately, Absa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new CEO has risen through ranks since joining Absa in 1997, occupying various senior roles that included chief risk officer, as well as CEO of retail banking SA.

Interim CEO Jason Quinn will revert to his role as group financial director with immediate effect.

Punki Modise, the interim financial director of Absa Group and Absa Bank, will relinquish these roles and take the position of interim CEO of retail and business banking unit, the position vacated by Rautenbach and remains on the group executive committee.

Mminele, who was the first black executive to lead Absa, resigned in April 2021 after just 16 months in the top job after differences with the board regarding the Absa’s strategy.

Mminele, the former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, was appointed Absa CEO in January 2020 when a new strategy aimed at regaining market share and repositioning the group as an African financial services firm was already in place.

Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele appointed head of presidential climate finance task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele as head of the newly established presidential climate finance task team.
News
1 month ago

Absa appoints insider Punki Modise as interim financial director

Absa's Punki Modise has been appointed as the interim FD of the financial institution, the bank said on Tuesday, after Jason Quinn stepped into the ...
News
11 months ago

Debt relief a double-edged sword for South Africans living on loans

Solani Rivele, a single mother of four, earns about R800 rand a week but owes 100 times that amount in loans. Millions of South Africans like her ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule