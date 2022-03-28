Supporting women entrepreneurs: how does SA compare globally?

Despite the gender gap and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, women in SA are making progress as entrepreneurs, indicating a strong will and determination for their businesses to survive in a challenging economic environment.

That’s according to the latest Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) report, the results of which were announced at the annual 2022 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit presented by Mastercard.

Now in its fifth year, the MIWE highlights the vast socioeconomic contributions of women entrepreneurs across the world, provides insight on the factors driving and inhibiting their advancement, and makes a compelling case for building on targeted gender-specific policy best practices internationally.

The report, which draws on data from leading international organisations such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development and International Labour Organization, includes a global ranking of the advancement of women in business across 65 economies.

An economy’s overall rank is based on its score across several indicators and benchmarks that feed into three main components: women’s advancement outcomes, knowledge assets and financial access, and supporting entrepreneurial conditions.

How SA ranked

While SA moved up one place from 2020 to number 37 on MIWE 2021’s overall global ranking with a score of 54.9, women’s advancement still remains hampered by less supportive entrepreneurial conditions compared with other global economies such as the US (rank 1; score 69.9), New Zealand (rank 2; score 69.8), and Canada (rank 3; score 68.6).

Despite this, SA moved up two places on the “women business owner” benchmark to rank 44th, with 21.9% of all businesses owned by women in 2021 vs 21.1% in 2020. Botswana (38.5%) ranks first in the world with the highest percentage of women business owners, followed by Uganda (38.4%) and Ghana (37.2%).

SA performed relatively well in the “women’s advancement outcome” component (rank 21), which measures women’s progress and degree of marginalisation as business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and labour force participants.