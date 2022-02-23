Capture crisp images and selfies with new, trendy phone

I found the camera, which has a cinematic master, took clear, crisp and well-lit images, and the night shots are also great, due to its impressive super night mode

The past three weeks have been exhilarating and exciting for me, as I reviewed the newest smartphone on the market by Tecno, the CAMON 17P.



Personally, I’m not easily excited by cellphones — I’ve always just needed one where I can speak to everyone in my life and meet my work obligations. When it came to social media stuff, I do the bare minimum, and when I was sent this phone to try out, I was intrigued...