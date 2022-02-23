Capture crisp images and selfies with new, trendy phone
I found the camera, which has a cinematic master, took clear, crisp and well-lit images, and the night shots are also great, due to its impressive super night mode
The past three weeks have been exhilarating and exciting for me, as I reviewed the newest smartphone on the market by Tecno, the CAMON 17P.
Personally, I’m not easily excited by cellphones — I’ve always just needed one where I can speak to everyone in my life and meet my work obligations. When it came to social media stuff, I do the bare minimum, and when I was sent this phone to try out, I was intrigued...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.