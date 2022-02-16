Squeeze is on SA lemon juice exporters after US sees possible dumping

Investigators at the US trade watchdog have found a “reasonable indication” that imported SA lemon juice materially harms the industry in the US, the body said, opting to deepen anti-dumping investigations.

If dumping is found in the US and duties are imposed, it puts the lucrative export under threat as the excess SA volumes will be forced to move to smaller markets, further suppressing prices and increasing the probability of anti-dumping actions in those markets.

Key markets for SA citrus include China, India, the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam and the European Union. The US is the biggest aggregate market: R165m worth was exported from SA to the US in 2021, up 61% from R102m in 2018.

The initial investigation by the US International Trade Commission (USITC) kicked off in December after citrus juice giant Ventura Coastal, one of only two US producers of lemon juice, alleged unfair competition.