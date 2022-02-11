'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice cream business in Soweto

“With my first [grant] payment, I assisted at home with groceries, but while sitting before receiving the second payment, I told myself that I need to do something sustainable with the money,” Makhubu told TimesLIVE on Friday. He saved up his second and third payments.

He had no idea that he would be mentioned by the president. He was not even watching the address because he was at gym.

“I was surprised when friends and family started calling me, telling me that the president is speaking about me. My phone rang non-stop, it was screenshots from Twitter, some sent me the video. It was just crazy.”

He was humbled having his story mentioned in the president's address and hopes it will inspire other young people to find a way to start their own businesses with the R350 grant.

Asked how he managed to save the money, Makhubu said he told himself to find a way to survive those two months without it and acted as if the money was not there.

“I still stay at home and we have been relying on my mom’s social grant for survival, so I don’t have that many expenses. I negotiated with my family and let them know that I will be saving my R350 for a business I want to start so they shouldn’t expect any contributions from me.”