Business

Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

By Reuters - 28 January 2022 - 10:24
Toyota's vehicle sales rose by 10.1% in 2021, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year.
Toyota's vehicle sales rose by 10.1% in 2021, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

Japan's Toyota Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales rose by 10.1% last year, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year and putting it further ahead of its nearest rival, Germany's Volkswagen AG.

The carmaker said sales were 10.5-million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

That compares with 8.9-million delivered by Volkswagen in the same period, 5% fewer than in 2020 and its lowest sales figures in 10 years.

Carmakers have been forced to cut output because a shortage of semiconductors during the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, boosting competition for the key component among makers of consumer electronic devices.

However, the Japanese company has weathered the pandemic better than most other carmakers because its home market, Japan, and parts of Asia, have been less affected than Europe.

Toyota, which releases third-quarter earnings on February 9, has said it is likely to fall short of a production target of 9-million vehicles in the business year that ends on March 31 because of disruptions linked to Covid-19.

VWSA celebrates production of its 100,000th Polo Vivo

Volkswagen SA celebrated a production milestone this week with the 100,000th unit of the current Polo Vivo rolling off the production line at the ...
Business
1 day ago

Toyota curbs production in Japan as Covid-19 spreads among workers

Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising Covid-19 infections among its workers and those at parts ...
Business
1 week ago

Toyota needs to build 1-million cars in March to reach annual target

Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 vehicles globally in February, up 10% on the year, but will still need to make a million more in March to reach ...
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...