Businesses near Durban’s gutted China Emporium evacuated

Businesses in the precinct in Durban in which the China Emporium was gutted have been evacuated, the eThekwini municipality said on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the building, ravaged by fire a week ago, has been condemned after assessments by structural engineers appointed by the owners at the request of the municipality.

“Businesses in the precinct have been evacuated. Some road lanes remain closed as the structural integrity of the building is believed to be compromised.

“The lane closures have resulted in high traffic volumes on Brooke and Dr Pixley ka Seme streets near the building.

“Motorists are urged to be patient when driving in the vicinity. Three lanes on Anton Lembede Street remain open, as advised by structural engineers,” Khuzwayo said.

Durban’s fire and emergency services will continue to maintain a presence near the building.

“The public is urged to avoid the vicinity if possible and use alternative routes.”

TimesLIVE