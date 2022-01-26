VWSA celebrates production of its 100,000th Polo Vivo

Volkswagen SA celebrated a production milestone this week with the 100,000th unit of the current Polo Vivo rolling off the production line at the plant in Kariega.

This milestone, which was achieved on Tuesday, comes in just over four years after the plant began manufacturing the current model in 2018. Before that, VWSA built the first generation Vivo from 2010-2017 with a total of 254,683 units in this generation. This means the plant has built more than 354,000 Vivos to date.

The Vivo is built in Kariega for the SA market. In turn, SA consumers have shown their appreciation consistently for this uniquely SA vehicle: the Vivo has been the best-selling vehicle in the passenger car market every year since its introduction in 2010.

A total of 350,289 Vivos have been sold between 2010 and 2021, of which 251,726 were sold during the first generation and 98,563 of the current model (up until December). The best annual sales performance for the current Vivo was recorded in 2019 when VWSA sold 29,618 units.

The Vivo proved most popular in October 2018 when 3,009 units were sold. The Vivo is one of two vehicles built at the Kariega plant, the other being the Volkswagen Polo.

The Polos are exported to all right-hand drive markets worldwide while VWSA also supplements production for left-hand drive markets.