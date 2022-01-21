A business degree opens doors to a wealth of highly paid careers
Business graduates from reputable institutions such as Mancosa have the opportunity to secure a wide range of jobs and earn impressive salaries
Business graduates are in high demand worldwide as business relates to pretty much everything in modern society. As such, obtaining a business degree can be the first step to a successful career in a diverse range of fields such as management consulting, logistics, marketing, investment banking, retail buying and more.
The assumption that jobs in such fields are highly paid is often accurate. In fact, many business students are motivated by the prospect of earning an attractive income.
While a business degree will not necessarily lead to a high salary on graduation, the skills and knowledge gained will allow you to advance in your career to higher managerial positions, thus boosting your future earning potential.
What type of business degree should you choose?
As a whole, such degrees encompass a fairly diverse group of programmes. Some are highly specialised, others are interdisciplinary. Some are primarily academic, while others are mainly focused on practical professional training.
The various types of business degrees can be categorised by levels (undergraduate, graduate, professional) as well as by subject focus.
Business degrees may cover a variety of subjects, either directly or as supplemental modules, including management sciences, marketing and information technology.
Business studies and related disciplines such as finance, accounting, management and economics (known collectively as the “Fame group”) are among the most popular undergraduate and postgraduate subjects.
At the undergraduate level, and on some graduate level business degrees, students have the opportunity to gain a foundational knowledge in many of these areas before specialising. At this point, it might be useful to know that some of the business degrees most sought after by large corporations are those related to the fields of analytics, management, marketing and finance.
However, whatever field you study, irrespective of the level of specialisation, you can expect business degrees to emphasise the practical application of theory through the use of case studies, problem-solving tasks, teamwork and often internships.
A business degree will therefore provide you with a variety of skills that are in demand by multinational corporations, including problem-solving, analytical abilities, report writing and presentation skills, to name a few.
Many of these skills are transferable to other careers, so a business degree can help you secure job opportunities, both in the business world and other industries.
Where should you study?
Business degrees are offered by a number of institutions in SA, including Mancosa, a premier private higher education institution and member of Honoris United Universities.
As one of the largest education providers in Southern Africa, Mancosa offers affordable and accredited courses to students in a self-paced learning environment. It’s characterised by its superior student support services and state-of-the-art facilities.
Students can look forward to “a carefully integrated mix of lectures, access to well-designed self-study materials and online learning resources”.
