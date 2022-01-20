Business

Toyota curbs production in Japan as Covid-19 spreads among workers

By Reuters - 20 January 2022 - 17:42
Toyota is slowing production at its plants in Japan because of rising Covid-19 infections among its workers.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising Covid-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said on Thursday.

That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors that is already forcing it to curb output, could cut production plans this month by about 47,000 vehicles, a Toyota spokesperson said.

Toyota on Tuesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9-million vehicles because it did not have enough chips. The company's business year ends on March 31.

There has been a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Japan since the start of the year. Daily coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to a record 46,199.

