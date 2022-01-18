Business

Toyota needs to build 1-million cars in March to reach annual target

By Reuters - 18 January 2022 - 09:52
Toyota will need to make a million cars in March in order to reach an annual production target of 9 million.
Toyota will need to make a million cars in March in order to reach an annual production target of 9 million.
Image: Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 vehicles globally in February, up 10% on the year, but will still need to make a million more in March to reach an annual production target of 9-million, the Nikkei business daily said.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the Nikkei report or whether the Japanese automaker planned to stick to that production target for the year ending March 31.

The world's biggest car maker has been trying to increase production in the final months of the business year to make up for output lost earlier because of a shortage of components from plants in Southeast Asia hit by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Toyota and other car makers have been forced to curb production even as demand in key markets such as China has rebounded.

Renault’s 2021 worldwide group sales fall 4.5%

French carmaker Renault said its worldwide group sales had fallen for the third year in a row in 2021, due notably to problems over chips supplies
Business
1 day ago

Tesla delays production of Cybertruck to 2023

Tesla Inc aims to start initial production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the first quarter of 2023, pushing back its plan to begin ...
Business
4 days ago

Kenya's new car sales rebound in 2021 on economic recovery

New car sales in Kenya jumped by a quarter in 2021 as economic growth rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, driving up demand, ...
News
5 days ago

Mercedes-Benz building its new all-electric EQS in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify ...
Business
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town