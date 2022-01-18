Expel companies complicit in state capture, says BMF

The Black Management Forum (BMF) has called for companies complicit in state capture to be prohibited from doing business in SA, also lambasting the role played by the ANC’s cadre deployment system in corruption that is undermining the transformation agenda.

In a statement in the wake of the release of the first part of the Zondo commission’s report into state capture, the BMF said the ruling party’s response to the report has not instilled confidence, but also called for attention on the role played by the private sector.

“While corruption in SA has been made to be synonymous with the public sector and government, what this report has starkly revealed, is the complicity of the private sector in aiding and abetting state capture,” the BMF said in a statement.

“The BMF is of the view that all companies who are fingered by the report must be expelled from doing business in the country for their facilitation in weakening the organs of the state.

“This action will send a strong message to the private sector in the country and to the international business community, that their influence must be informed by the principles of justice, equity, and fairness,” the statement reads.

The report has provided detailed evidence of the widespread corruption and abuse of power that took place in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Transnet, Eskom, and SAA. The report also call for further investigation into Nedbank’s role as a funder at Airports Company SA (Acsa).