MBA graduates can help businesses succeed in SA’s post-Covid economy
A Mancosa MBA will equip current and prospective leaders to best navigate the challenges facing their companies and the country
SA’s economy has shrunk dramatically over the past decade after stagnating for various reasons including maladministration, state capture and the loss of markets to foreign competitors. Business leaders must find ways to overcome such challenges to expand revenue streams, create jobs and provide a worthwhile return to their company’s investors.
SA’s post-Covid economy is going to look very different to pre-pandemic, which presents the leaders of organisations of all sizes with additional challenges.
For instance, how will small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adapt to an economy dominated by centralised giant technological corporations that control supply chains? With many SMEs driven out of business due to lockdown restrictions, there will be fewer workers employed and more technology used to carry out tasks in the post-Covid economy .
The post-Covid economy is also likely to be an inflationary one. There have already been record levels of inflation in the US and Europe. Many governments around the world have made reflex decisions in this regard that will have economic effects in years to come. How will SA’s business leaders prepare their organisations to withstand such actions, and how resilient will these companies be in the face of adversity?
Many organisations fail to prosper simply because their leaders are not equipped to be successful. By applying for an master of business administration (MBA), current and prospective business leaders can equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to best navigate the challenges facing their companies and the SA economy.
The MBA is arguably the flagship in advanced executive education and is one of the most prestigious postgraduate qualifications offered by universities and private higher education institutions such as Mancosa.
What makes an MBA programme unique is that it brings leaders working in various industries, corporations and political organisations together in one academic space, allowing them to study while networking and learning from each other’s experiences. Students benefit from this peer engagement as well as the guidance provided by expert facilitators.
During the course of an MBA, students work through real-life case studies designed to stimulate critical thinking and discussions in different subjects. This experiential learning approach ensures students tackle the most relevant and pressing topics for the organisational and economic challenges they may face in their own companies.
For example, the entrepreneurs behind SMEs can learn how to restructure their businesses and develop a strategy enabling them to be resilient in these tough economic times.
As the use of data analytics is increasingly important for strategic decision-making in the 21st century, an MBA will assist graduates to maximise available data to achieve strategic goals and resolve challenges. They’ll also gain the interpersonal managerial skill set needed to oversee, inspire and retain top talent — a trait that organisations find desirable when hiring managers.
An MBA can open doors to job prospects previously closed to those who have non-commercial educational backgrounds
Thus, by upskilling themselves, MBA graduates can accelerate their career growth and boost their earning potential. As this qualification raises a graduate’s credibility and earns them respect from their colleagues, it can be used as a springboard to rise within the ranks of an organisation — or to secure a higher-ranking position elsewhere.
Graduates may also find it easier to change careers and an MBA can open doors to job prospects previously closed to those who have non-commercial educational backgrounds. That’s because the challenging nature of the qualification signals to potential employers that the MBA holder is driven and has a competitive advantage in the workplace.
Mancosa offers an accredited MBA programme via distance learning that provides current and prospective leaders with a firm grounding in corporate strategy, finance, economics and ethics, among other subjects. The institution’s academics are committed to speedy turnaround times when responding to students’ queries and provide detailed post-assessment feedback — a personalised touch that puts the student first.
As the world economy emerges from the hardships endured over the past two years and with many challenges on the horizon, a Mancosa MBA can help leaders achieve the personal and organisational growth essential for businesses to succeed.
This article was paid for by Mancosa.