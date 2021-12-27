Foxconn India iPhone plant extends closure, workers' hostels inspected -source

A Foxconn iPhone factory in India at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident will extend a week-long closure by an extra three days, a senior official for the state of Tamil Nadu told Reuters.

The factory, which employs some 17,000 people, had been due to resume some operations on Monday but is now expected to restart production with 1,000 workers on Thursday, the official said, adding that the state government had conducted inspections of workers' hostels.

Last week, protests erupted after more than 250 women who work at the plant and live in one of the hostels had to be treated for food poisoning. Some of the protestors were rounded up by the police but later released.

The incident has thrown a spotlight on living conditions for the workers - most of them women - who reside in hostels near the factory which is located in the southern city of Chennai.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc and other big tech names as well as 11 of its contractors including those who provide food and living facilities were summoned for a meeting, said the official. The official was not authorised to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.

The state government asked Foxconn to review services provided to the workers including power backup at the hostels, food and water, and the Directorate Of Industrial Safety And Health also recommended providing recreational facilities such as a TV, a library and indoor games, the official added.