Mastercard and JA SA partnership empowers women entrepreneurs

More than 180 young women gained the entrepreneurial skills they needed to start or grow their own businesses in 2021, courtesy of two development programmes funded by Mastercard.

Part of a long-term partnership with non-profit organisation Junior Achievement (JA) SA, these programmes provided women with free skills training, mentorship and access to micro finance, empowering them to better their lives by creating sustainable livelihoods.

In doing so, it also enabled them to play a larger role in SA’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While SA’s unemployment rate increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, research shows that unemployment among women — and particularly black women — remains higher than men. More than 96% of the women in this year’s programmes were young black females between the ages of 18 and 35.

“Entrepreneurs characteristically have ambition, determination and a flair for original ideas. However, many lack the business expertise required to develop these into commercially viable ventures,” says Nelly Mofokeng, MD at JA SA.

“Providing support to women entrepreneurs through programmes such as those funded by Mastercard is vital for the sustained growth of their businesses, which allows them to become self sufficient and better able to provide for themselves and their families.

“This has a positive impact on these women’s immediate communities as well, because they can share the knowledge they’ve gained and create employment opportunities for others.”

Stepping stones to success

The first of 2021’s programmes, the incubator-style Youth Enterprise Development Programme, targeted out-of-school and unemployed young women looking to start a business.

Over the course of 10 months, they learnt business theory and gained practical experience by starting up and managing their own businesses.

Graduates received a NQF level 4 services Seta-accredited youth enterprise development certificate and an IBM skills build digital literacy certificate. They also received additional business support as they started their own formal enterprises, thanks to a six-month mentorship programme.

The second initiative, the Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme, focused on helping the women owners of existing businesses to grow and upscale these enterprises to sustainable levels.