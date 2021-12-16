Business

Fitch revises SA's outlook to 'stable' on economic recovery

By Reuters - 16 December 2021 - 11:56
The pandemic continues to weigh on the economic performance of SA. File photo of the country's economic hub Johannesburg. File photo.
The pandemic continues to weigh on the economic performance of SA. File photo of the country's economic hub Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Fitch has upgraded the outlook on SA's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to “stable” from “negative”, citing a faster-than-expected economic recovery.

“A recovery is under way and GDP now seems on track to return to pre-pandemic levels during 2022" Fitch said.

The ratings agency affirmed the country's sovereign debt rating at 'BB-', constrained by high and rising government debt, low trend growth and high inequality.

Fitch said the revision reflected SA's “surprisingly” strong fiscal performance this year and significant improvements to key GDP-based credit metrics after the rebasing of national accounts.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the economic performance of SA, the country worst affected by the pandemic on the African continent in terms of confirmed infections and deaths, Fitch said, adding that the likelihood of severe negative effects on creditworthiness has declined over the last year.

Reuters

Hope for SA despite setbacks and economic problems

The SA economy needs a combination of several positive factors to happen for it to be able to generate much-needed jobs from next year and beyond.
News
1 day ago

Economic considerations at stake as NCCC meets to discuss possible festive season lockdown measures

The national coronavirus command council is on Tuesday afternoon expected to meet under the leadership of deputy president David Mabuza to discuss ...
News
2 days ago

The year that brought power shifts in polls and ruling party

There has been an immense shift in politics in 2021.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell