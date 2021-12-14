BMW to add X5 production in China

Germany's BMW will add production of its X5 mid-size luxury SUV — which is currently made in the US — in China to satisfy strong demand globally for the vehicle, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

“We will be adding localised production of the BMW X5 in China, for the Chinese market,” the spokesperson said, without providing a start date.

China production of the X5 is slated to begin in the second quarter next year at the BMW Brilliance joint venture, according to a US supplier source.

X5 vehicles sold in China have so far been produced at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. Added production in China will not affect production volumes at the South Carolina plant, the statement said.