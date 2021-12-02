Business

Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

By Reuters - 02 December 2021 - 15:02
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries.
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China and Russia, Twitter said in a blog post.

Of the 3,465 accounts removed, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

The company also said it will start  the Twitter moderation research consortium in early 2022 to study platform governance issues.

- Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Chavi Mehta 

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos and videos without consent

Twitter Inc says it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC