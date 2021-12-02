Mango’s business rescue plan gets cleared for take-off

Mango’s business rescue plan has been given the green light by its creditors, opening the way for it to start negotiating with a potential strategic investor to help relaunch operations.

The plan was to have been voted on by creditors on November 15 but the meeting was adjourned at the request of shareholder SAA so it could be amended to include the proviso that the airline find a strategic equity partner first.

The creditors' meeting went ahead on Thursday morning, with Jordan Butler, chair of the Mango Pilots' Association saying afterwards that the plan was “adopted by 84.36% of creditors”, with a vote of 75% being required to pass it.

Butler said the fees to be paid to Mango’s business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono had been approved by 50.35%, with a simple majority needed.

“The business rescue practitioner envisaged that the investor process will be completed by the end of March 2022, barring any Competition Commission hurdles that may arise. But they don’t perceive it to be a problem unless it is another local airline that Mango merges with.”