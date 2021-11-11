PODCAST | How to manage your financial portfolio for growth and security

Sisandile Cikido, head of retail investments at Nedbank says a financial portfolio is like a game plan. A coach of children’s soccer team would have one too – not everyone is a striker or defender but a strong balance of both gives you a fighting chase to score goals and win a match. Similarly, not every investment class is going to perform in the same way or give you instant or even longterm returns.

Listen to the podcast below for practical tips on planning your financial game plan.