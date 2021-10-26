Responsible use of personal loans can help advance lives

Many South Africans consider taking out a personal loan when they need extra cash for an unforeseen expense, such as replacing an appliance, fixing a car or medical treatment. Using credit properly is a responsible way of getting money for emergencies or a large item that will add value to your life, says Old Mutual Finance.

The main benefits of personal loans are that they are convenient and can be paid off with instalments that suit your pocket, says Jan Moganwa, CEO of Old Mutual Finance.

Personal loans also don't require security, and once an application has been made, checked, and approved, payment is quick and straightforward.

“The rule for taking out a personal loan is simple; never act hastily, don’t take out a loan for something you want instead of need, and have years of repayments ahead of you. A simple example would be borrowing money for a luxury holiday and then finding out that the holiday’s memories have faded long before the payments are done.”

Where should you apply for a loan?

A company such as Old Mutual will thoroughly check your finances before granting a loan. People or institutions that approve loans quickly with few checks usually don’t have a borrower’s welfare in mind and charge much higher interest rates.

“It is difficult to accept when a reputable financial institution turns down an application. However, a trustworthy lender turning down an application could be a warning that you really can’t afford the loan because you already have too many debts,” says Moganwa.

How much should you borrow?

Borrowing depends on your budget. Old Mutual suggests that you work out your debt-to-income ratio before deciding how much to borrow. It’s not as complicated as it sounds. All it requires is that you do the following

add up your monthly payments, including credit cards and loans.

Divide your total monthly payments by total monthly income.

Multiply the result by 100 (to get a final percentage).

For example, if you spend R2,000 a month on debt and have a total income of R6,000 a month, your debt-to-income ratio would be 33%. (R2,000 (debt) ÷ 6,000 (total income) X 100 = 33.3%

The lower this ratio is, the better your finances are, and the more you can borrow.