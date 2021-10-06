Musk, Bezos and Branson — We’ve got your weed: SA aims to add cannabis to space race

The Gauteng premier and the country’s biggest marijuana company are challenging Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to rocket purpose-grown South African cannabis strains to Mars for space cultivation.

Premier David Makhura will initiate the Cannabis Out of This World Challenge to the three billionaires at noon on Wednesday at the CBD Full Spectrum facility in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

CBD Full Spectrum CEO Prof Benny De Beer and his team have cultivated three unique strains, each generically unique and named after the trio for cosmos cultivation and Mars colonisation.