Diageo sees boost to margins as bars, restaurants open

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo Plc said on Thursday its new financial year was off to a "strong start" and forecast a boost to operating margins as people opt for premium brands and spend more at restaurants and bars.

Recovery in Europe has been ahead of its own expectations, while in North America, despite supply constraints, the business has been "performing strongly", the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day.

Sales at bars and restaurants, hit by COVID-led restrictions last year, are recovering strongly in both regions as higher vaccination rates encourage more people to venture out.