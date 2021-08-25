Business

OnlyFans reverses ban on posting 'sexually explicit' content

By Reuters - 25 August 2021 - 15:23
OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, on Wednesday scrapped its new policy that would have prohibited users from posting any material containing “sexually explicit conduct”.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned Oct. 1 policy change,” OnlyFans tweeted on Wednesday 

Earlier in the week, the London-based company said the prohibition policy was in compliance with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers.

“An official communication to creators will be e-mailed shortly,” OnlyFans said in a separate tweet. The company was not immediately available for comment.

The platform, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users.

