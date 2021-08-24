WEBINAR | How women are moving SA forward
On August 31 join the Sowetan Dialogues, in association with the Gautrain Management Agency, on the achievements of women
A woman’s journey is not just about her daily commute — it’s about being backed every inch of the way: understanding the responsibilities she carries at home and at the workplace. It’s about supporting her ambitions in her professional and personal life.
Gautrain is actively moving women towards destinations of respect, success, and fulfilment.
Join the Sowetan Dialogues in learning about the victories women are achieving with the support of the Gautrain Management Agency, and how they can inspire others to take meaningful steps en route to their own happiness and economic security.
You can look forward to hearing from:
- Nozipho Tshabalala — CEO: The Conversation Strategists (moderator);
- Zanele Potelwa — On-air presenter;
- Sheila Galloway — Infrastructure structuring specialist; and
- Siyamthanda Ndlakuse — Senior manager, commercial & finance, Gautrain Management Agency.
Date: Tuesday, August 31 2021
Time: 9am - 10.30am
Click here to register
