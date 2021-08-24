Business

WEBINAR | How women are moving SA forward

On August 31 join the Sowetan Dialogues, in association with the Gautrain Management Agency, on the achievements of women

24 August 2021 - 10:00
Women's role in the economy and society will be discussed in a Sowetan Dialogue.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

A woman’s journey is not just about her daily commute — it’s about being backed every inch of the way: understanding the responsibilities she carries at home and at the workplace. It’s about supporting her ambitions in her professional and personal life.

Gautrain is actively moving women towards destinations of respect, success, and fulfilment.

Join the Sowetan Dialogues in learning about the victories women are achieving with the support of the Gautrain Management Agency, and how they can inspire others to take meaningful steps en route to their own happiness and economic security.

You can look forward to hearing from:

  • Nozipho Tshabalala — CEO: The Conversation Strategists (moderator);
  • Zanele Potelwa — On-air presenter;
  • Sheila Galloway — Infrastructure structuring specialist; and 
  • Siyamthanda Ndlakuse — Senior manager, commercial & finance, Gautrain Management Agency.

 Date: Tuesday, August 31 2021

Time: 9am - 10.30am

Click here to register and you could win one of two R1,000 vouchers from Takelot >>>


Terms and conditions 

* Winners will be randomly selected and contacted directly.

Sowetan Dialogues.
Image: Supplied

