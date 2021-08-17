Transnet seeking private partners for R100bn upgrade of Durban port

Transnet is looking for private investors to partner in the R100bn expansion of the Durban port.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told journalists on Monday that if everything worked out well, there would be a massive increase in the capacity of the Durban port. It would then handle almost 60% of the container traffic into and out of SA.

“What is crucial is for the authorities in KZN and eThekwini to create the conditions that will be necessary in order for this kind of investment to take place,” he said.

Gordhan said a port master plan had been developed and will serve as the basis for investment both in respect of port infrastructure now governed by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) but also in respect of the terminals and the freight infrastructure that services the ports.

“Two critical reforms have come to the fore. The first is the announcement by the president in June this year and the establishment of the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet,” he said.

Announcing the reforms in June, Ramaphosa said they were necessary to modernise and transform the network industries to increase efficiency, reduce costs and make SA's exports more competitive.

On Monday, Gordhan said significant progress had been made in establishing the infrastructure of the subsidiary and the kind of role that it would play in relation to investments in each of the ports to facilitate the efficiency of the ports themselves.

“It is hoped that by October this year a further RFI [request for information] would have been issued by the TNPA to establish market appetite for the building of the Point terminal and that will be a huge infrastructure investment in respect of the Durban port,” he said.