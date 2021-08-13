Mphahlele's energy business receives R20m cash injection

Tumi Mphahlele is one of a handful of women entrepreneurs who are making the mark in the energy industry with innovative solutions to beat rolling blackouts brought by insufficient power generation to meet growing demands.

Mphahlele, 47, is the co-founder of I-G3N — light manufacturing energy company involved in the production of lithium iron phosphate batteries that can be powered by solar PV or by grid energy.

The batteries can be used by small and large businesses as backup power during load-shedding to ensure operations are not brought to a halt.

Last week Mphahlele's company received a shot in the arm with R20m investment from Edge Growth and the ASISA ESD initiative that will allow it to grow further.

“I started the business with two other co-founders in 2018 — Sydney Phakathi and Jaques Buys and we literally started from scratch. I still recall the day we were given a set of keys to our unit at the Riversands Incubation Hub — there was no desk, no phone, no internet and no employees. We only had a big audacious goal to start a lithium iron battery assembly plant in Johannesburg,” she said.

She said they found that the load-shedding crisis made their batteries solve many problems for businesses.

“The batteries are also used as backup power in many instances without solar PV, for example, and so irrespective of when grid power is lost, the batteries take over. I think the negative impact of load-shedding on small and large businesses is well documented and so our batteries contribute directly towards maintaining productivity and in improving the chances that businesses that rely on energy security to survive,” she said.